Tax season begins on Friday with COVID related changes

THE FIRSTCHANGE - IS WHY WE HAVEN'T DONETHIS STORY ALREADY.THE START DATE - THIS FRIDAY -- WAS PUSHED BACK BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC.TAX EXPERTS SAY THERE ARESEVERAL CHANGES - SOMEUNRELATED TO THE PANDEMIC - -YOU NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TOWHEN FILING.FOR EXAMPLE - STANDARDDEDUCTIONS ARE A LITTLE HIGHERTHIS YEAR AND TAX BRACKETS HAVESHIFTED.BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC - MORECHARITABLE DONATIONS CAN BEDEDUCTED - TEACHERS CAN DEDUCTCERTAIN UNREIMBURSED COVIDRELATED EXPENSES - - AND THEFAMILIES FIRST CORONAVIRUSRELIEF ACT INCLUDED TAX RELIEFFOR SELF- EMPLOYED PEOPLE WHOCOULDN'T WORK DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.FINANCIAL ANALYST STEVE BUDINALSO SAYS IF THIS IS YOUR FIRSTTIME TAKING UNEMPLOYMENT - -YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY TAXES ONTHAT INCOME."THERE ARE BOXES ON THE SCREENTHAT YOU CAN CHECK THAT WILLOFFER WITHHOLDING BUT , AGAIN,SO I STRONGLY URGE VIEWERS TOSIT DOWN WITH SOMEONE WHO'S APROFESSIONAL."JUST BECAUSE THE START DATE WASPUSHED BACK A LITTLE - -DOESN'T MEAN THE DEADLINE HAS.YOU STILL HAVE UNTIL APRIL 15THTO FILE - - AND YOU DON'T WANTTO WAIT - - BECAUSE LATE FEESHAVE GONE UP FOR ANY LATEFILING AFTER 2019.