Shijiazhuang railway stations reopen to travellers after month-long COVID-19 lockdown

Railway stations in northern China’s Shijiazhuang City reopened after over a month-long COVID-19 lockdown.

The video shows security guards removing a blockade line in front of a gate and only several travellers were seen at Shijiazhuang Railway Station.

According to reports, the waiting hall and aisles are disinfected every two hours.