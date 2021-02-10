Railway stations in northern China’s Shijiazhuang City reopened after over a month-long COVID-19 lockdown.
Shijiazhuang railway stations reopen to travellers after month-long COVID-19 lockdown
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
Railway stations in northern China’s Shijiazhuang City reopened after over a month-long COVID-19 lockdown.
The video shows security guards removing a blockade line in front of a gate and only several travellers were seen at Shijiazhuang Railway Station.
According to reports, the waiting hall and aisles are disinfected every two hours.