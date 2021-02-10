India-China LAC Standoff: Limited withdrawl along Pangong Tso lake begins| Oneindia News

After the 9th round of talks, India and China have started pulling back armoured elements from heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address today was overtaken midway by angry protests from the opposition as he mentioned the farm laws.

According to Union Health Ministry data, Nineteen states and Union Territories have reported no new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours even as fresh cases witnessed a marginal rise.

The US Senate has found that the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional, allowing full proceedings to begin.

According to Union Health Ministry data, Nineteen states and Union Territories have reported no new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours even as fresh cases witnessed a marginal rise.

#IndiaChina #LAC #PangongTso