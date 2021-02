PM: 'Great strides' made in vaccinating most vulnerable

Boris Johnson has confirmed that one in four adults in England have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but the prime minister urged the remaining eligible individuals who are yet to receive the jab to come forward as the Government closes in on the target of vaccinating nearly 15 million of the most vulnerable people by the 15th of February.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn