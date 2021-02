Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens at South Florida Fairgrounds

SEEN PULLING INTO THE SOUTHFLORIDA FAIRGROUNDS TODAY& THEMASS VACCINATION SITE OPENEDFOR THE FIRST TIME AT 9 A-M&W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5MICHELLE QUESADA TALKED WITHPEOPLE WHO RECEIVED THEIRVACCINES.... SHE SHOWS US HOWIT WENT&SMOOTH AND QUICKSEVERAL PEOPLE DESCRIBED THEVACCINATION PROCESS HERE ATTHE SOUTH FLORIDA FAIRGROUNDSON THE SITEOPERATION&.

550 PEOPLE WERESCHEDULED TO BE VACCINATED ANDTHOSE APPOINTMENTS WILL RAMPUP THROUGHOUT THE WEEK - WITHALREADY 2 THOUSAND SCHEDULEDFOR MONDAY.

NATS OF LADYGIVING DRIVER DIRECTIONS&WAITING OVER A MONTH FOR ACALL BACK FROM THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT&.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WHO HAVEBEEN ON THE WAITING LIST FOR ACOVID-19 VACCINE&GOT THEIRFIRST SHOTS WEDNESDAY AT THESOUTH FLORIDA FAIRGROUNDS&DARCY CORSAUT - BOCA RATON0:14 EVERYBODY WAS SOORGANIZED IN THERE, ITS CLEANITTO GO FROM STEP TO STEP TOSTEP DARCY CORSAUT OF BOCARATON SAID SHE ARRIVED ONLY AFEW MINUTES BEFORE HERAPPOINTMENT& YOUREGISTER ON A KIOSK IF YOUHAVENTHE VACCINE& THEN A FEMINUTES OF OBSERVATION ANDYOU2:25 ESPECIALLY MY NIECE ISGETTING MARRIED IN MAY AND SOIM SO EXCITED TO GO TO THEWEDDING AND I, ITOF RELIEF THE HEALTH CAREDISTRICT IS RUNNING THE SITEAND IS CONTACTING PEOPLECURRENTLY ON THE COUNTYWAITLIST& CAROL DUNN -SEASONAL RESIDENT 0:37 EMAILAND TEXT - I GOT A TEXT ALSOCAROL DUNN SAID HERAPPOINTMENT WAS AT 1:09 &SHEARRIVED 15 MINUTES EARLY ANDWAS OUT BY 1:20 CAROL DUNN -SEASONAL RESIDENT 0:54 THEPROCESS, THEY WERE VERYEFFICIENT MY GOODNESS YOU DOHAVE TO BRING PROOF OFBIRTHDATE AND IDENTIFICATION&.SOME PEOPLE SAY THE BIGGESTHICCUP WAS FINDING WHAT GATETO ENTER THROUGH& THE ENTRANCEIS AT THE BACK OF THEFAIRGROUNDSWEISMAN WAY&.

THE HEALTH CAREDISTRICT SAYS CHECK YOUREMAILS IF YOUWAITING FOR AN APPOINTMENTTHROUGH THE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT.

DARCY DAVIS - CEO,HEALTH CARE DISTRICT OF PBC1:28 WE WILL BE SENDING OUTSOME EMAILS IN THE NEXT COUPLEOF DAYS THAT PEOPLE SHOULDLOOK FOR TO ASK DO YOU STILLWANT TO BE ON THIS LISTBECAUSE ITS VERY POSSIBLE THATBY NOW PEOPLE HAVE GOTTEN AVACCINE SOMEWHERE ELSE ANDDONMICHELLE QUESADA WPTV NC 5.55-THOUSAND APPOINTMENTS