3 People Stranded On Bahamian Island For 33 Days Rescued By Coast Guard
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports the three Cubans were spotted waving flags on Anguilla Cay, which is located in a chain of islands between the Lower Keys and Cuba.

