Treasure Coast boy honored for saving family from sinking car

A Treasure Coast middle school student was honored Wednesday for his heroism in a tough situation.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL5THIS YOUNG MAN WAS HONORED BYNOT ONE, BUT TWO LENFORCEMENT AGENCIES.WHEN JACOB NAPOLES ARRIVED ATNORTHPORT K-8 WEDNESDAY IN PORTST.

LUCIE WITH HIS FAMILY, HSENSED SOMETHING WAS UP.

THETV CAMERAS PERHAPS A GIVEAWAY&BUT THIS TRIP TO SCHOOL WASNOTHING LIKE HIS TRIPSCHOOL BACK ON JANUARY 20TH.(SAV 701 TC 44:07 JACOBNAPOLES/YOUNG HERO :13“A CARTURNED INTO OUR LANE ANDCRASHED INTO US.

AT THATMOMENT, MY MOM LOST CONTROL OFTHE STEERING WHEEL.

LOSTCONTROL OF THE CAR AND WE WEIN THE LAKE”) SINKING FAST INTHAT POND OFF THE JENSEN BEACHCAUSEWAY& HIS MOM TOLD HIM TSTART KICKING AT HIS DOOR.(CLIP 701 46:05 :4 JACOB“MYBROTHER HAD TO STAND ON TOP OFHIS SEAT TO STAY ABOVE THEWATER”) (CLIP 703 54:27JOSHUA NAPOLES/BROTHER (9YEARS-OLD) :3“IN SECONDS, ITWAS UP TO MOMMY701 44:56 JACOB :5“SO I KEPTKICKING AND KICKING OVER ANDOVER UNTIL I GOT THAT OPEN”)(CLIP 703 55:23 :4 JOSHUA“ISWIMMED OUT, ONE BY ONE WESWIMMED OUT”) (CLIP 703 46:10:5 JACOB“ONCE IT WAS OPEN, WEALL ESCAPED THROUGH THE DOORON TOP OF THE JEEP”) (NATCLIP 157 @ :27 (BUDENSIEGIVING HIM COIN :2“WEAPPRECIATE WHAT YOU DID”)SINCE THE ACCIDENT WAS INMARTIN COUNTY, JACOB RECEIVEDA CHALLENGE COIN FROM MAJORJOHN BUDENSIEK OF THE MARTINCOUNTY SHERIFF(FROM 11AM YOUR CAMERA SHOT OFMASCARA : 3“ON BEHALF OF THESHERIFFEMPLOYEES”) AND ST.

LUCIECOUNTY SHERIFF KEN MASCARAPRESENTED JACOB WITH ACERTIFICATE IN RECOGNITION OFHIS ACTIONS& PLUS A SECONDCHALLENGE COIN FOR HISHEROISM.

(CLIP 703 55:58 :3JOSHUA“WELL I SAID HE WAS AHERO”) BUT JACOB SAYS HE JUDID WHAT HE HAD TO DO.

(CLIP701 46:39 :5“I PRETTY MUCHLOVE EVERYBODY IN MY FAMILYAND ITHEM”) (TAG :10“THE TOPPERIN THIS STORY?

TODAY ISJACOBBIRTHDAY PRESENT INDEED.

