Shirkey caught on hot mic, says he 'stands by' statement calling Capitol riot a hoax

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was caught on a hot mic Wednesday on the Senate floor insisting to Lt.
Governor Garlin Gilchrist that he does not take back any of the statements he has made recently.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was caught on a hot mic Wednesday on the Senate floor insisting to Lt.
Governor Garlin Gilchrist that he does not take back any of the statements he has made recently.
Mike Shirkey, the state’s top elected Republican, said on Wednesday that he stood behind his previous remarks.