The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears 1x06 - Clip from Season 1 Episode 6 - Vulturous Society

The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears 1x06 - Clip from Season 1 Episode 6 - Vulturous Society - The night Britney Spears spontaneously shaved her head in 2007 sent media coverage of her concerning behavior into overdrive.

"The idea that people could look at that and only see a crazy person?

That just tells me what a vulturous society she was working with, to begin with." The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears is streaming on FX on Hulu.

The New York Times Presents is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time.

Each documentary features investigative reporting on some of the most pressing issues of our society in a visual and unforgettable way.