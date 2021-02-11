Nancy Drew S02E05 The Drowned Woman

Nancy Drew 2x05 "The Drowned Woman" Season 2 Episode 5 Promo trailer - THE FIGHT CONTINUES - Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca.

Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives.

Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters.

Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#205).

Original airdate 2/17/2021.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.