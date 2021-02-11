UK man convicted over police officer’s death leaves Bali prison

A British man convicted of murdering a traffic police officer on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has walked free from prison after completing his sentence.David Taylor, who promoted himself as DJ Nutzo and is originally from Halifax, and his Australian girlfriend Sara Connor, were arrested in August 2016 for fatally attacking the officer, Wayan Sudarsa.The 38-year-old Taylor admitted hitting the officer repeatedly with a mobile phone, binoculars and a broken beer bottle, leaving him face down and unconscious, but said he did not realise Mr Sudarsa would die.