Daisy Edgar-Jones shares love of Where the Crawdads Sing with Duchess of Cornwall's book club

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed her love for Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing as she prepares to play Kya in the film adaptation, out in 2022.

Edgar-Jones reflected on how Kya found solace in the natural world which she said was resonant as people live in similar isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel has been a huge hit and is part of Camilla's reading room scheme, to share some of her favourite reads with fellow book lovers, via social media.