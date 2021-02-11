Hancock: Vaccines 'absolutely critical' for summer holidays

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines is "absolutely critical" for summer holidays to take place, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

His comments come a day after Boris Johnson warned it was "too early" for people to be able to book holidays for the summer now.

