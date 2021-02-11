Skip to main content
Lowest temperature recorded in UK for 25 years as parts of Scotland experience -22C conditions

The UK has recorded what is thought to be its lowest temperature since 1995 after conditions in northern Scotland plummeted to minus 22 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office recorded a temperature of minus 22.9 degrees in Braemar and its believed to be the coldest temperature since 1995.

Footage from February 10 shows the lengthy icicles that formed on a house in the Scottish Highlands village.

