'Black chapter' for Maharashtra: Fadnavis after Guv denied from boarding govt plane

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on February 11, was denied from boarding a government plane after reaching the Mumbai airport today, and was told that permission for the same had not been given.

He immediately boarded a commercial plane thereafter, informed Maharashtra Governor's Office which said that prior permission was sought from the state government through a letter February 02, and that the Office of the Chief Minister was also informed about the same.

Criticising the Uddhav Thackeray government, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident a "black chapter" for the state, saying the governor is not just a person but a constitutional position.

Meanwhile, Bhagat Singh Koshyari landed at Dehradun airport through the commercial flight.