The UK's "thinnest house" has gone on sale for £950,000 ($1.3 million).

The UK's "thinnest house" has gone on sale for £950,000 ($1.3 million).

According to its online listing, the property close to Goldhawk Road underground station in west London, is all of six-feet wide, has five floors and measures a total of 1,034 square metres.

The clip was filmed on Thursday (February 11).