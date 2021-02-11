Thursday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: PENN, BV

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Penn National Gaming, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 820 shares of PENN, at a cost of $120.99 each, for a total investment of $99,212.

Bargain hunters can snag PENN at a price even lower than Scaccetti did, with shares trading as low as $110.01 at last check today -- that's 9.1% under Scaccetti's purchase price.

Penn National Gaming is trading off about 2.3% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Scaccetti purchased PENN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $71,296 at an average of $18.88 per share.

And at BrightView Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by President, Landscape Dev.

Thomas C.

Donnelly who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $15.32 each, for a total investment of $76,600.

Before this latest buy, Donnelly made one other purchase in the past year, buying $68,900 shares for a cost of $13.78 a piece.

BrightView Holdings is trading off about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters are able to grab BV even cheaper than Donnelly did, with shares changing hands as low as $14.91 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.7% under Donnelly's purchase price.