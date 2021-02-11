Teachers begin vaccination process in Anne Arundel County

AND STAFF.

WMAR2 NEWS' DON HARRISON WAS THERETODAY.Track: Vaccinations havestarted for Anne ArundelCounty school educators andstaff.

The clinic was atSeverna Park High School.1,000 of the Moderna shotswere used which means theperson receiving shots todaymust return in 4 weeks.

Nats:Tack: Today was the firstclinic for county publicschool personal.

The healthdepartment will take care ofthe 500 shots set aside forprivate school teachers andday care providers.

The shotstoday at the high school wedone by the Anne Arundelcounty fire department.

Sot:They are a well oiled machine.They have each aspect of thevaccination process to timedand manipulated and maneuveredto be in the person's favorwho is going through theclinic.

Nats: Well I'm reallyexcited.... Track: EmilyGordon has worked for thecounty for 14 years.

She washere for her first shot.

Shefeels confident about theefficacy of this vaccine Sot:We're going back to thebuilding with students nextThursday, so it makes us feela little more comfortable withstudents again so it's a goodstep.

Stand up: Some peoplemay have trepidation's aboutgetting these shots, ChiefWolford says that's a decisionyou have to make yourself.Sot: I do go back to it as apersonal decision, but we knowcoming out of the medicalcommunity that it's importantto get and it's going to helpus get to hopefully what wefeel is more familiar.

Sot:(Gordon) I have no concerns.

Itrust the science, I trust thedoctors.

Track: Chief Wolfordsays they will do theseclinics weekly until everyeducator and staff has theirshots.

