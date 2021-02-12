Police and security staff to help enforce hotel quarantines

Police officers and security staff are being brought in to help enforce hotel quarantining for travellers arriving from 'red-list countries'.

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins announced that the police will lend a hand to Border Force officials to ensure people are being questioned about their travel and are adhering to quarantine rules.

She added that security staff will work alongside hotel staff to ensure people abide by rules once in the hotel.

Report by Thomasl.

