Home Secretary Priti Patel has declined to express her confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick over the force’s botched VIP child sex abuse investigation.Repeatedly questioned on LBC Radio whether she has confidence in the police chief, Ms Patel responded: “I work with the commissioner."
Patel questioned over confidence in Met chief after botched ‘Nick’ probe
Belfast Telegraph