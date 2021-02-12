Indian couple celebrate Valentine's Day by breaking record for world's largest origami heart

A couple in Chennai, southern India, is celebrating Valentine's Day by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest origami heart.

K.

Gokulnath, from India, and Logeswary Kanesan, from Malaysia, crafted the paper heart which measures 12 feet, 6.39 inches long and 10 feet, 11.89 inches wide.

Footage filmed on February 4 shows the couple cutting and measuring their record-breaking heart.

K.

Gokulnath runs the Gokulnath Unique Talent Academy, which has achieved multiple world records.