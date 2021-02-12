Myanmar protest marches continue for eighth consecutive day despite military crackdown

Myanmar protest marches continued today (February 12) for the eighth consecutive day despite a military crackdown on the unrest.

Footage shows angry locals walking through the capital Yangon while holding banners calling for toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be restored.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate was ousted from power and detained by the army following a military coup on February 1.

In astonishing scenes, large crowds have taken to the streets to call for the civilian government to be restored.

Army chiefs reacted to the mass protests by closing Internet and phone connections across the capital on Saturday (Feb 6) shortly after 11 am local time before it was restored on Sunday (Feb 7) at around 3 pm local time.

They then blasted protesters with water cannon and fired warning gun shots earlier this week.

International pressure on Myanmar has grown, with US Democrat politicians warning of sanctions on the country.

Joe Biden made the announcement at the White House on Wednesday.

Burma was governed by Britain from 1824 to 1948, during which time it became the second-wealthiest country in Southeast Asia but following independence was ruled by the military until 2011 when democratic reforms began.