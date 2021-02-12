Rarely seen group of dolphins, pelicans and cormorants all fishing together

A rare group of marine predators gathered in the Perth Estuary in western Australia, as dolphins, pelicans and cormorants joined in a fishing frenzy.

The fishing party, filmed on August 3, 2009, was comprised mainly of Little Black cormorants, Australian pelicans and a pod of Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphins (Tursiops aduncus).

The filmer commented: "At times the dolphins and pelicans seemed to cooperate, driving fish into the shallows.

In their haste to catch a fish, two pelicans grabbed, then dropped a Little Black Cormorant from their beaks before realising their mistake and moving on.

"The fishing continued for over an hour and was watched by an enthralled crowd of people from the beach."