NHS chief executive thanks healthcare staff for vaccine rollout

NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens has thanked all those involved in the start to the NHS Covid vaccine programme, which has seen more than nine out of ten people aged 70 and over take up the offer to be vaccinated in less than ten weeks.Sir Simon was speaking at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust alongside May Parsons, the nurse who delivered the first vaccination in world outside of a clinical trial.