Jose Mourinho questions ‘contradiction’ of Gareth Bale’s update on Instagram
Jose Mourinho questions ‘contradiction’ of Gareth Bale’s update on Instagram

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has questioned Gareth Bale’s midweek Instagram post and described it as a contradiction ahead of Saturday’s trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City.The Real Madrid loanee missed Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat at Everton after he was absent from training on Monday and asked for a scan following some discomfort.