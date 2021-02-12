Emraan Hashmi To Play Villain In Tiger 3, Taapsee Pannu's Next Dobaaraa Announced

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger franchise's third film had been grabbing headlines for some time.

Now, it is being reported that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

An official announcement is awaited.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is all set to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for the third time for a supernatural thriller.

The tile of the film was announced today, along with the first look poster.

It is called Dobaaraa.

