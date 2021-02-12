'Chappelle's Show' Returns to Netflix

After Dave Chappelle demanded it to be removed from Netflix in November, the show is once again available on the streaming service.

Chappelle shared the news during a performance at Stubbs in Austin, Texas.

.

He thanked Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for standing by him amid his feud with Comedy Central owner ViacomCBS, .

Which had been allegedly licensing the series without Chappelle's approval, preventing the comedian from receiving royalties.

.

This is a very important moment.

I want to thank Ted Sarandos at Netflix, .., Dave Chappelle, via Instagram video.

... a CEO with the courage to take my show off its platform [at] financial detriment to his company, just because I asked him, Dave Chappelle, via Instagram video.

In the end, Chappelle said ViacomCBS "did something very courageous" and finally "made the past right.".

After all these years, I can finally say that Comedy Central, it’s been a pleasure doing business with you, Dave Chappelle, via Instagram video