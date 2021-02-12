Australian Open Bans Spectators Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

30,000 fans had been attending Grand Slam tennis matches.

However, the state of Victoria just issued a five-day stay-at-home order, which means the matches will continue without fans.

Australian Open event coordinators say that it will continue on schedule.

19 cases of the highly-contagious U.K. coronavirus variant have been detected in Melbourne.

The lockdown means that Victoria residents may leave their homes only for essential purposes, .

Such as purchasing food or essential family care products.

This is our opportunity — our brief window — to starve the virus of what it wants most.

Movement, Dan Andrews, Victoria Premier, via NPR News.

The most recent lockdown in Victoria is the nation's third major stay-at-home order to be issued