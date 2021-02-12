U.S. will bring in asylum seekers from Mexico

The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process thousands of asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump.
Freddie Joyner has more.
The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process thousands of asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump.
Freddie Joyner has more.
The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process thousands of asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a..
Biden Initiative To Allow Some Asylum-Seekers At Border With Mexico Into US