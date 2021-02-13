Biden Administration will process asylum seekers who are part of 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Department of Homeland Security will begin processing asylum seekers next week, who for the last year, have been living in shelters on the Mexico side of the border with the U.S. The “Remain in Mexico” policy was one of a series of policies by the President Trump administration which effectively ended legal immigration.
Asylum-Seekers Rejoice As Biden Administration Begins Processing Claims
NPR
