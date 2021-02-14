White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo resigns

White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo has resigned following a Vanity Fair report that he threatened a reporter who was working on a story about his romantic relationship with another reporter.
CNN’s Arlette Saenz reports.
White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo said he’d destroy a reporter who was working on a story about him dating an Axios..
White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo also made misogynistic statements to Politico reporter Tara Palmeri.