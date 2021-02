Politico editor reacts to White House aide's resignation

White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo resigned after threatening Politico reporter Tara Palmeri.

Politico editor Carrie Budoff Brown says reporters expect “professionalism” from government officials: The president set a high bar.

And I think what this shows is that they will be held to it.” She also describes an “outpouring” of feedback from female journalists.