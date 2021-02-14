Thirteen arrested after clashes at police brutality protest in southern Spain

Violent clashes between protesters and police in the city of Linares, Andalusia saw 13 arrests and 19 officers injured on Saturday (February 13).

The protest followed an incident a day earlier where a father and his 14-year-old daughter were attacked by two off-duty police officers on the terrace of the La Galería cafeteria in Linares.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media and have caused outrage amongst local residents.