Fanchon the Cricket movie (1915) - Mary Pickford, Jack Standing, Lottie Pickford

Fanchon, the Cricket movie (1915) - Plot synopsis: A young wild girl Fanchon (Gonzalo de Picola) lives in a forest with her eccentric grandmother who is suspected by the villagers of being a witch.

The unkempt Fanchon suffers from her grandmother's sorceress reputation.

One day the girl rescues a boy from drowning and they fall in love, but Fanchon won't agree to marry him unless his father asks her.

A year later the boy has fallen very ill, and it is only the presence of the enchanting Fanchon that helps to restore his health.

Director: James Kirkwood Writers: James Kirkwood, Frances Marion, George Sand Stars: Mary Pickford, Jack Standing, Lottie Pickford