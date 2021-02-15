Petrol & Diesel prices hit fresh record high, rates across country hiked for 7th time |Oneindia News

Petrol and diesel rates across the country were hiked for the seventh consecutive day, as both fuel prices hit fresh record highs on Monday.

The price of petrol in Delhi is close to Rs 89 per litre after the fresh hike of 26 paise.

In Mumbai, the price of normal petrol has crossed Rs 95 per litre, while petrol with additives has now crossed the Rs 100-mark in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district.

It is worth mentioning that India has one of the highest rates of taxes on both petrol and diesel.

