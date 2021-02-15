Mocs Not-So-New Teammate Game

Love this valentines day!

However, i don't think any of them compares to the love between two teammates.

The start of chattanooga football is just under two weeks away, so this week i sat down with two of the mocs oldest veterans a little game.... angie: we're doing our own take on the newlywed game with the not-so-new teammate game.

Joining me now is tight end chris james and offensive lineman harrison moon with the chattanooga mocs.

You're tasked with who knows the other better.

James: i know him the best.

Moon: we'll see.

Angie: so first question, what's chris' favorite play to run?

Moon: "i gotcha... the shovel pass against wofford?

James: yeah!

That's what it is.

I catch it right behind these big boys so they lead the way.

It's kind of like i get to play running back sort of.

Angie: next one, this one's for harrison.

What is harrison's favorite fast food place.

Moon: oh, wait.

We've been arguing about this lately.

James: i know, we have.

... well the other day we had an argument on why zaxbys is so good, so i figured... moon: zaxbys is good.

I'll give you zaxbys.

We'll say zaxby's counts.

Angie: what is harrison's number one pre game ritual that he goes through?

Moon: where to begin... what is the biggest one?

... diamode!

Advil!

Laughs james: so harrison takes a diamode and a handful of advil every day before practice.

He does it before the game no matter what.

Moon: the bigger concerns the diamode.

Angie: chris is pretty active on social media.

What is his number one must follow?

Moon: social media must follow?

... this is a shot in the dark.

That's just the beginning of our three part series on mocs football this week.

Tune in tuesday and friday at 5:30 for exclusive one on one interviews with new quarterback drayton arnold and coach rusty wright.

