Mocs Not-So-New Teammate Game
Love this valentines day!
However, i don't think any of them compares to the love between two teammates.
The start of chattanooga football is just under two weeks away, so this week i sat down with two of the mocs oldest veterans a little game.... angie: we're doing our own take on the newlywed game with the not-so-new teammate game.
Joining me now is tight end chris james and offensive lineman harrison moon with the chattanooga mocs.
You're tasked with who knows the other better.
James: i know him the best.
Moon: we'll see.
Angie: so first question, what's chris' favorite play to run?
Moon: "i gotcha... the shovel pass against wofford?
James: yeah!
That's what it is.
I catch it right behind these big boys so they lead the way.
It's kind of like i get to play running back sort of.
Angie: next one, this one's for harrison.
What is harrison's favorite fast food place.
Moon: oh, wait.
We've been arguing about this lately.
James: i know, we have.
... well the other day we had an argument on why zaxbys is so good, so i figured... moon: zaxbys is good.
I'll give you zaxbys.
We'll say zaxby's counts.
Angie: what is harrison's number one pre game ritual that he goes through?
Moon: where to begin... what is the biggest one?
... diamode!
Advil!
Laughs james: so harrison takes a diamode and a handful of advil every day before practice.
He does it before the game no matter what.
Moon: the bigger concerns the diamode.
Angie: chris is pretty active on social media.
What is his number one must follow?
Moon: social media must follow?
... this is a shot in the dark.
That's just the beginning of our that's just the beginning of our three part series on mocs football this week.
Tune in tuesday and friday at 5:30 for exclusive one on one interviews with new quarterback drayton arnold and coach rusty wright.
We'll be right