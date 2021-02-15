Over 82 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on February 15 reported single-day spike of 11,649 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

90 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,55,732.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,09,16,589 which include 1,39,637 active infections.

More than 1,06,21,220 people have recovered from the virus with 9,489 new discharges in last 24 hours.

Till date the total vaccination is 82,85,295.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,86,122 samples were tested on February 14.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till February 14 are 20,67,16, 634.