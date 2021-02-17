COVID: Over 91 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated till Feb 17

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Mandeep Kumar Bhandari during a press conference on February 17 informed that 91,86,756 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country till February 17.

He also informed that 68.5% of total eligible healthcare workers have been given vaccine shots.

Mandeep Bhandari said, "Total vaccination carried out is 91,86,756 doses till 6pm on February 17.

Vaccination of healthcare workers in total is 65,21,785 doses.

Of which, 1st dose given to 61,79,669 beneficiaries, constituting 68.5% of total eligible healthcare workers.

The second dose has been administered to 3,82,116 beneficiaries.

26,64,972 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far."