Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints on stage during an election speech in Vadodara| Oneindia News

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital, BJP leaders said.

Rupani, 64, was given first aid on the stage after he collapsed.

He was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own.

He was then flown in a helicopter from Vadodara to Ahmedabad and admitted in U N Mehta Hospital.

#VijayRupaniFaints #VijayRupani #GujaratCM