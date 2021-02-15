Watch: Gujarat CM faints on stage during rally, PM Modi calls to check on him

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage on February 14 during a rally.

Rupani was campaigning in Vadodara's Nizampura for civic polls.

The rally at which Rupani fell unconscious was his third of the day.

Rupani's security official noticed him slurring mid-sentence.

The security official was able to catch Rupani when he fainted.

Subsequently, PM Modi spoke to Rupani and inquired about his health.

PM Modi asked Rupani to get medically examined and take rest.

Civic body polls are scheduled for February 21 and February 28 in Gujarat.

Watch the full video for more.