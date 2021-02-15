Arvind Kejriwal expresses opposition to the arrest of activist Disha Ravi| Oneindia News

In a fresh attack on the centre as the price of each domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by ₹ 50 in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government is looting from the public and is helping in the development of only two.

The Supreme Court today told social media firm Facebook and its messaging app, WhatsApp, that it will have to intervene to protect people's privacy in the wake of the latter's new policy in this regard.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today expressed his opposition to the arrest of 21-year-old eco-activist Disha Ravi saying the move by the Delhi police was an unprecedented attack on democracy