Prince Harry and Meghan’s Baby Could Be President

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a new baby who will presumably be born in the USA.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what this could mean.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a new baby who will presumably be born in the USA.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what this could mean.
Prince Harry's family, including his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and his father Prince Charles, are "delighted"..
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby will be eighth in line to the throne.The first seven places will remain unchanged:the..