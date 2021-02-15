These Simple Habits Will Drastically Improve Your Heart Health

In 2019, 659,041 people in the U.S. died of heart disease, the leading cause of death in American adults.

Thankfully, some risk factors of heart disease are preventable.

In honor of February's American Heart Month, here are 8 simple habits that can drastically improve your heart health.

1.

Find out and keep track of your blood pressure, lipid profile (good and bad cholesterol breakdown) and your glucose levels.

2.

You don’t have to completely cut out unhealthy foods, but it’s important to make eating healthy a priority.

3.

Try and achieve at least 20 minutes of movement each day.

4.

Make sure your body gets enough rest by sleeping a full night or taking naps when needed.

5.

Find a calming activity and focus on it for at least 10 to 15 minutes each day.

6.

If weight loss is a factor, set achievable goals for yourself that are realistic and healthy.

7.

If you smoke, do your absolute best to stop.

Smoking can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke.

8.

Don’t be afraid to take any necessary medicines, as genetics and health conditions make some people predisposed to cardiovascular issues