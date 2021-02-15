Disha Ravi in 5-day police custody: Sparks outrage, reactions pour in| Oneindia News

The arrest of a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged connection with the Greta Thunberg toolkit related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three farm laws has sparked nationwide outrage.

The climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13th for allegedly sharing the Greta Thunberg the toolkit The Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi was an editor of the toolkit Google doc and key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Police also alleged that Disha Ravi and others collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State.

Warrants are out against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu and they face charges that are not bailable.

