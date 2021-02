COVID Vaccination: '11 deaths so far,' informs Health Ministry

"35 cases required hospitalization, 11 deaths have been reported in hospitals during last 31 days of COVID vaccination drive," informed Health Ministry Joint Secretary Mandeep Bhandari on February 15.

Bhandari said, "Percentage of hospitalisation against vaccination is 0.0004%.

In the last 24 hours, there is one case that required hospitalisation.

This is due to central retinal vein occlusion after blood pressure increased.

Patient is now stable at the hospital in Indore."