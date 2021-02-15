Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 15, 2021

Top 10 Things Judas and the Black Messiah Got Factually Right and Wrong

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:59s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Things Judas and the Black Messiah Got Factually Right and Wrong
Top 10 Things Judas and the Black Messiah Got Factually Right and Wrong

It's time to sort out fact from fiction!

For this list, we’ll be looking at plot points from this biopic that remained faithful to the lives of Fred Hampton, William O’Neal, and everyone in between.

It's time to sort out fact from fiction!

For this list, we’ll be looking at plot points from this biopic that remained faithful to the lives of Fred Hampton, William O’Neal, and everyone in between.

Our countdown includes William O’Neal Was a Car Thief, J.

Edgar Hoover’s Vendetta, Fred Hampton’s Death, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage