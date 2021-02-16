What Happens Now That Telsa Bought $1.5 Billion in Bitcoin

Tesla announced last Monday that it has bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.
Tesla said the reason for this is for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.” What does this mean for both Tesla and Bitcoin?
Telsa billionaire Elon Musk, whose tweets about "joke" meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin helped push it to a $10 billion..