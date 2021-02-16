CNN’s Jeff Zeleny speaks to voters in Wisconsin about Biden’s presidency compared to Trump’s ahead of Biden’s town hall in Milwaukee.
CNN speaks to voters before Biden's town hall in Wisconsin
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 03:02s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
CNN to Host Biden Town Hall, President’s First Official Trip Since Inauguration
President Joe Biden’s first official trip since his inauguration will be a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February..
Mediaite