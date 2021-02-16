Authorities focus on members of extremist group after Capitol riot

The FBI is investigating some of the members of a group called Oath Keepers.
Others are already in custody and facing potential prison time.
CNN’s Sara Sidner has the latest.
The FBI is investigating some of the members of a group called Oath Keepers.
Others are already in custody and facing potential prison time.
CNN’s Sara Sidner has the latest.
[NFA] Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law..
Two Florida men, including a self-described organizer for the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were arrested Wednesday on..