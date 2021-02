Sushant Rajput’s ‘MS Dhoni’ co-actor Sandeep Nahar allegedly dies by suicide

Sandeep Nahar, who had featured in films like MS Dhoni: the Untold story and Kesari was found dead at his residence in Goregaon in Mumbai on Monday.

The actor had posted a video on social media hours before his alleged death by suicide speaking about his fragile mental condition.

He had also spoken about his troubled relationship with his wife.

Police said that the cause of death can only be ascertained after the post mortem report arrives.

